Iran's Oil Ministry advances nationwide gas network infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Iran's Oil Ministry aims to reinforce the country’s gas transport infrastructure by constructing 1,000 km of pipelines across multiple provinces in the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026), Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad told reporters, Trend reports.

Paknejad observed that, in addition to the installation of new gas pipelines, pressure-boosting stations are concurrently being activated.

The minister highlighted that key projects include the commissioning of a 300 km gas transport pipeline in the western and southwestern corridors, the activation of 170 km of pipelines in northern provinces, increasing gas flow to Ardabil Province, the construction of a 50 km Chalvand-Ardabil pipeline to enhance pipeline continuity in the northwest, and laying a 154 km pipeline in the southwestern Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

He emphasized that these projects remain a central focus for the Ministry of Oil.

To note, Iran ranks as the world’s second-largest holder of gas reserves, with an estimated 34 trillion cubic meters of natural gas. The country currently has 22 active gas fields, producing 1.07 billion cubic meters of rich gas daily.

