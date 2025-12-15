Turkmenistan reviews transport sector performance for 11M2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 7. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov chaired a Cabinet meeting, reviewing the government’s work in the transport and communications sector over the first 11 months of the year, Trend reports via the Parliament of Turkmenistan.

According to government officials, between January and November, the sector reported 112.8% growth in completed works and services. Passenger transport across road, rail, air, sea, and river networks reached 103.4% of the planned level compared with the same period last year. Sectoral performance included 105.9% growth in railway services, 115.4% in road transport, 110.8% in civil aviation (Türkmenhowaýollary), 103.1% in sea and river transport, and 119.3% in the Ministry of Communications.

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted the need to strengthen and modernize the sector’s infrastructure, further improve the transport and logistics system, expand transit services, and ensure high-quality service for the population. He instructed the deputy prime minister to focus on these priorities.

Earlier, Turkmenistan officially launched an interdepartmental electronic data exchange system based on Estonia’s X-Road platform as part of its broader efforts to advance the country’s digital transport initiatives. The system connects 10 ministries and government departments, along with 12 electronic state services, one of which is aimed at facilitating transportation of goods via crucial transport links.