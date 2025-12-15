Baku hosts final conference of ‘National Press 150 – Youth and Media Literacy in Digital Age’

Baku, Azerbaijan, December 15. The final conference of the project “National Press 150 – Youth and Media Literacy in the Digital Age,” organized jointly by the Media Development Agency, the Youth Fund, and the Regional Development Public Association, is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

Murad Gasimli, the head of the Public Relations and Communications Department at the Regional Development Public Association, will deliver the opening address at the conference.

Additionally, Mehriban Mammadova, the head of the Media Support Projects and Strategic Planning Department of the Media Development Agency, and Banovsha Gasimova, the Acting Head of the Program and Project Implementation Department at the Youth Fund, are also slated to speak at the event.

The conference will include a video presentation showcasing highlights from training sessions conducted across various regions as part of the “National Press 150 – Youth and Media Literacy in the Digital Age” project.

