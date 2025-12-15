Azerbaijan gains significant revenue lift from securities market in 9M2025 - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Management bodies, enterprises, and organizations in Azerbaijan earned $750 million from the securities market in the first nine months of 2025, said Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing on the balance of payments, Nasirov noted that this figure represents a 7.45% increase compared to the same period last year.

“Upon analyzing the equilibrium of capital and financial flows, we frequently observe an increase in our portfolio investment assets. Although this may initially seem detrimental to the capital and financial movement balance, it ultimately creates significant resources for Azerbaijan's economy via the primary income balance,” Nasirov emphasized.

