Kazakhstan opens floodgates to three new gas fields in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakhstan has launched three new gas fields in 2025, the country's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference on the Government’s performance in the deep processing and oil and gas chemistry sector for 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

During the reporting period, several new gas fields were brought into operation, including Khairkeldy, Tuzkol, and Tasbulat. Notably, the commissioning of the Tasbulat field has facilitated the increased utilization of the Kazakh gas processing plant in the Mangistau region.

Akkenzhenov further highlighted that the level of gas coverage in Kazakhstan has reached 64.2%, with approximately 350,000 people in 95 settlements gaining access to natural gas in 2025. More than 112 billion tenge (approximately $214 million) has been allocated for the implementation of these projects.

In the Akmola region, gas supply projects have extended to the satellite town of Qosschy, home to over 100,000 residents, as well as to the village of Talapker. In the capital city, gas coverage has nearly reached 97%, with work in the Urker district expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In the Turkestan region, as part of the government’s initiative to develop southern Kazakhstan, gas supply projects valued at over 10 billion tenge (about $19 million) have been implemented, providing natural gas to approximately 100,000 residents. In the Zhetysu region, the 300-km Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline has been commissioned, and the construction of feeder networks continues in the Zhambyl region.

In the eastern part of the country, the construction of the Rostoshi-Taipak gas pipeline has commenced to meet the gas supply needs of the Akzhaik and Terektinsky districts in the West Kazakhstan region.

According to the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of December 15, 2025, 1 USD equals 522.38 KZT