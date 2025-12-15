Azerbaijan sets wheels in motion for largest battery energy storage in region (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The largest battery-based energy storage centers in the CIS will be commissioned in the Absheron and Aghdash regions in the coming months, Trend reports, citing Azerenergy OJSC.

Azerenergy is rapidly progressing with the creation of large-scale battery-based energy storage systems for the dynamic development of renewable energy sources (RES) in Azerbaijan. These energy facilities, which are the largest battery-based energy storage systems in terms of capacity and volume in the entire CIS, are being built on the territory of the 500 kV Absheron substation near the capital, as well as the 220 kV Agdash substation located in the central part of the country.

The first batch of battery systems for the centers, with a total capacity of 250 megawatts and an energy capacity of 500 megawatt-hours, has already been delivered to the country in recent days. The equipment, custom-built at the Great Power factory in China, was loaded onto ships and delivered to the port of Gemlik in Türkiye, and from there by land through Türkiye and Georgia to Azerbaijan via the Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Dead Sea, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea, and Aegean Sea. The batteries, each weighing 36 tons, were delivered to their destination under special arrangements and police supervision. Some 15 % of the storage systems have already been delivered to the country, with the remaining 85% to be delivered and installed by April.

The creation of energy storage centers by AzerEnergy is of strategic importance in terms of improving the stability of the power system, maintaining frequency stability, balancing fluctuations in power systems, covering peak loads, smoothing the load schedule during hours of low solar energy, and restoring the power system from scratch in the event of an accident. These systems will strengthen Azerbaijan's energy independence and ensure the reliable operation of our power grid, both in parallel with neighboring countries and in autonomous mode.