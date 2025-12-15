Kazakhstan's Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant reveals tax payments for 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. The Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant in Kazakhstan, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, paid a total of 142.6 billion tenge ($282.5 million) in taxes in 2024, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

In 2022, the plant paid 124.6 billion tenge ($246.5 million), and in 2023, it contributed 139.2 billion tenge ($276.7 million). The tax payments in 2024 were split between the local and national budgets. Of the total amount, 93.7% (133.7 billion tenge, or $265.9 million) went to the local budget, while the remaining 6.3% (9 billion tenge, or $17.8 million) was directed to the national budget.

Meanwhile, the plant refined 5.5 million tons of crude oil last year. The plant produced 1.607 million tons of automotive gasoline, which is a 3.5% increase from the previous year; 1.849 million tons of diesel fuel, a 1.4% increase; 236,000 tons of aviation fuel, a growth of 16.5%; 321,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas, up by 3.5%; and 360,000 tons of road bitumen, showing a growth of 24.5%.

The plant achieved an unprecedented 73.2% output of light hydrocarbon derivatives and a remarkable 91.5% processing intensity in the fiscal year 2024. The operational efficiency metrics for technological fuel and associated losses have been optimized to 6.6%, reflecting a decrement of 0.3% compared to the preceding fiscal year.