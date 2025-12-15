Uzbekistan's foreign-backed enterprises experience remarkable growth
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan continues to strengthen its appeal to foreign investors, with the number of enterprises involving foreign capital nearly doubling over the past five years.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy