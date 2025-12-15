Kazakhstan strengthens Caspian Pipeline Consortium with UAE-sourced SPMs

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakhstan has purchased two single-point moorings (SPM) from the UAE for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“The delivery was initially planned for April 2026, but we are now accelerating the process and expect to receive the equipment by January. These are complex technological units that require transportation to the installation site, namely to the port of Novorossiysk," Akkenzhenov said.

On November 29, at 06:06 Astana time, CPC’s marine infrastructure facilities at the port of Novorossiysk were targeted by unmanned vessels. The attack resulted in significant damage to the SPM-2 remote mooring device, which has since been taken out of service pending comprehensive repairs.

On November 9, Nikolay Gorban, CEO of CPC, stated that work is underway to replace the hoses on the offshore mooring facility SPM-3 at the Marine Terminal.

CPC plays a critical role in transporting crude oil from three major Kazakhstani fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak. In 2024, the transhipment volume reached approximately 63 million tons of oil.