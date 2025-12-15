Azerbaijan, Algeria establish joint commission on trade and scientific cooperation - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Azerbaijan and Algeria have established a Joint Commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation, Trend reports.

This is reflected in President Ilham Aliyev's decree approving the “Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.”

The agreement, signed in Algiers on November 4, 2025, comes into force under the decree.

Following the entry into force of the Agreement referred to in Part 1 of this Decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan should notify the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the Agreement to enter into force.