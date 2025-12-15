Azerbaijan, Angola ratify visa exemption agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Azerbaijan and Angola have ratified an agreement on visa exemptions, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the law approving the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Angola on the mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports.”

The agreement, initially executed in New York on September 25, 2025, enables seamless visa-exempt mobility for holders of diplomatic and service passports between the two nations.