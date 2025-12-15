World Bank's green light fuels Uzbekistan's urban dev't ambitions
Photo: World Bank
Uzbekistan has secured $250 million in World Bank financing to upgrade municipal infrastructure and urban services across 16 districts and cities, supporting the country’s efforts to manage rapid urbanization and improve living standards nationwide.
