Russia multiplies its investments in Azerbaijani economy for 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan from Russia amounted to $181.2 million during the first nine months of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that this figure increased by $83.3 million, or 1.8 times, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the share of FDI from Russia in the total volume of FDI in Azerbaijan was 3.8%.

On the flip side, Azerbaijan invested $38.9 million in the Russian economy during the first nine months of this year, which is $11.5 million, or 42.3% more than in the same period last year.

The share of Azerbaijani investments in Russia in the total volume of FDI was 1.9%.

Azerbaijan’s economy attracted $4.7 billion in FDI over the first nine months of the year, marking an increase of $213.48 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, the volume of FDI directed from Azerbaijan to the foreign economy during the reporting period amounted to $2 billion, which is $658 million, or 47.7%, more than in the first nine months of 2024.

The preeminent Russian capital infusion in Azerbaijan is concentrated within the hydrocarbons domain, aggregating approximately $5-$6.3 billion, predominantly propelled by entities such as Lukoil in initiatives like Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and Shah Deniz. Capital allocations within the non-petroleum domain are markedly diminished, hovering at approximately $1.3 billion.

