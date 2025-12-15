President Ilham Aliyev awards Ministry of Emergency Situations staff - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has awarded employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their distinguished service through a newly signed decree, Trend reports.

The decree recognizes the ministry personnel for exceptional performance in their official duties, granting them various honors and medals. Among the awards:

With the Order of the "Azerbaijan Flag"

Rafael Mirzayev - Lieutenant General

With the Order of "For Service to the Homeland" of the 1st degree

Gudrat Abdullayev - Major General

With the Order of "For Service to the Homeland" of the 2nd degree

Elchin Adigozalov - Major General

Vidadi Mammadov

With the Order of "For Service to the Homeland" of the 3rd degree

Khalig Huseynov - Colonel

Fuzuli Musayev - Colonel

Hikmet Samadov - Colonel

Peyman Najafov - Lieutenant Colonel

With the Order of "Labor" of the 3rd degree

Elkhan Asadov

With the "Taraggi" medal

Eldar Ahmadov

Azad Amrahov

Elchin Guliyev

With the "For Military Merit" medal

Shahin Mirzayev – Major General

Javid Mammadli – Colonel

Agasi Aghasiyev – Lieutenant Colonel

Natig Jafarov – Lieutenant Colonel

Vugar Asgarov – Lieutenant Colonel

Rufat Aliyev – Major

Akif Rzayev – Major

Zamin Galayev – Warrant officer

Sevinj Mammadova – Warrant officer

With the "For Distinction in Civil Service" medal

Khazar Amiraslanov

Rufat Asadov

Elchin Ibrahimov

Kamal Gurbanov

Ismayil Nasirov

Vusala Omarli

With the 2nd degree medal "For Distinction in Service in Emergency Situations Bodies"

Rufat Faradov - Major General of Internal Service

With the 3rd degree medal "For Distinction in Service in Emergency Situations Bodies"

Mehmandar Nasirli - Lieutenant Colonel of Internal Service

Famil Zeynalov - Senior Lieutenant of Internal Service

Ehtiram Jafarov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service

Azer Akbarov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service

Murad Alaskarov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service

Jasaret Hasanov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service

Ramil Hasanov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service

Ramil Khalilov - Senior Sergeant

Yahya Imanov – Senior Sergeant of Internal Service

Mahammad Rzayev – Senior Sergeant of Internal Service.

