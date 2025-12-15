President Ilham Aliyev awards Ministry of Emergency Situations staff - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has awarded employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their distinguished service through a newly signed decree, Trend reports.
The decree recognizes the ministry personnel for exceptional performance in their official duties, granting them various honors and medals. Among the awards:
With the Order of the "Azerbaijan Flag"
Rafael Mirzayev - Lieutenant General
With the Order of "For Service to the Homeland" of the 1st degree
Gudrat Abdullayev - Major General
With the Order of "For Service to the Homeland" of the 2nd degree
Elchin Adigozalov - Major General
Vidadi Mammadov
With the Order of "For Service to the Homeland" of the 3rd degree
Khalig Huseynov - Colonel
Fuzuli Musayev - Colonel
Hikmet Samadov - Colonel
Peyman Najafov - Lieutenant Colonel
With the Order of "Labor" of the 3rd degree
Elkhan Asadov
With the "Taraggi" medal
Eldar Ahmadov
Azad Amrahov
Elchin Guliyev
With the "For Military Merit" medal
Shahin Mirzayev – Major General
Javid Mammadli – Colonel
Agasi Aghasiyev – Lieutenant Colonel
Natig Jafarov – Lieutenant Colonel
Vugar Asgarov – Lieutenant Colonel
Rufat Aliyev – Major
Akif Rzayev – Major
Zamin Galayev – Warrant officer
Sevinj Mammadova – Warrant officer
With the "For Distinction in Civil Service" medal
Khazar Amiraslanov
Rufat Asadov
Elchin Ibrahimov
Kamal Gurbanov
Ismayil Nasirov
Vusala Omarli
With the 2nd degree medal "For Distinction in Service in Emergency Situations Bodies"
Rufat Faradov - Major General of Internal Service
With the 3rd degree medal "For Distinction in Service in Emergency Situations Bodies"
Mehmandar Nasirli - Lieutenant Colonel of Internal Service
Famil Zeynalov - Senior Lieutenant of Internal Service
Ehtiram Jafarov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service
Azer Akbarov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service
Murad Alaskarov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service
Jasaret Hasanov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service
Ramil Hasanov - Senior Sergeant of Internal Service
Ramil Khalilov - Senior Sergeant
Yahya Imanov – Senior Sergeant of Internal Service
Mahammad Rzayev – Senior Sergeant of Internal Service.
