AIIB president appoints three members to Sanctions Panel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun has appointed three members to the Bank’s Sanctions Panel, Trend reports via the Bank.

Bernard O’Donnell has been appointed as the Chair of the Sanctions Panel, effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds Enery Quinones, whose term concluded in November 2025. O’Donnell was previously appointed as an external member of AIIB’s Sanctions Panel in June 2025 following a competitive selection process.

In addition, Norbert Seiler has been appointed as an external member of the Sanctions Panel, and Ian Nightingale has been appointed as the internal member of the Sanctions Panel, both effective December 1, 2025.

AIIB’s Policy on Prohibited Practices establishes a two-tier sanctions process that consists of the Sanctions Officer and the Sanctions Panel. The Sanctions Panel is responsible for reviewing Appeals submitted by Respondents that have been sanctioned by AIIB’s Sanctions Officer.

AIIB’s Sanctions Panel acts independently and do not answer to, or take instructions from the President, Management, the Board of Directors, representatives from AIIB Members or any other entity or individual. Decisions of the Sanctions Panel are final and cannot be appealed any further.