Azerbaijan awards Ministry of Emergency Situations staff highest military and highest special ranks - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan have been awarded the highest military and highest special ranks, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations must be awarded the mentioned ranks:

highest military rank of "lieutenant general"

to Major General Adil Abdullayev

highest military rank of "major general"

to Colonel Farhad Samadov

to Colonel Seymur Garashov

highest special rank of "major general of internal service"

to Colonel of Internal Service Vagif Ibrahimov.