Iran, Belarus review implementation of 2023-2026 co-op roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed the implementation of the bilateral cooperation roadmap for 2023–2026, with a focus on defining priorities for the next stage of partnership development, Trend reports via the press service of the Belarusian president.

Lukashenko noted that the visit provided an opportunity to take stock of progress under the existing roadmap and to outline concrete plans for the near and medium term. He stressed that political and diplomatic relations between the two countries remain stable, adding that economic cooperation forms the backbone of the bilateral agenda.

“The foundation of everything is the economy, trade, and economic relations. Within the framework of the roadmap, we can achieve much more,” Lukashenko said.

He proposed to identify specific areas of cooperation that should be prioritized in the coming period.

The Belarusian leader emphasized Minsk’s reputation as a reliable partner, recalling previous agreements reached during high-level visits and underlining Belarus’s commitment to fulfilling all obligations included in the roadmap.

For his part, Araghchi said the 2023-2026 roadmap is being implemented consistently and is delivering tangible results. He highlighted the recent meeting of the intergovernmental commission and sectoral contacts, describing them as important milestones in advancing the agreed plans.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, the roadmap provides a solid framework for expanding practical cooperation, particularly in trade and industry, and both sides intend to continue close coordination to ensure its full realization.

Earlier, on December 8, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, met with Belarus’ Minister of Industry, Andrei Kuznetsov. She stated that Iran is ready to increase freight transport and transit with Belarus within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

She also stated that a comprehensive freight transport agreement is being prepared between Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) and the Belarusian Ministry of Road Transport. The document is expected to be signed during the Belarusian minister’s visit to Iran.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200 km multimodal network connecting India, Iran, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe, established in 2000 to enhance regional trade. It promotes economic cooperation and offers an alternative to routes like the Suez Canal by linking Mumbai to Moscow via Iran and Azerbaijan. Originally founded by Russia, Iran, and India, it now includes several other countries as participants or observers. The corridor utilizes ships, rail, and roads, significantly reducing delivery times and costs, particularly benefiting landlocked nations by improving access to South Asian markets.

