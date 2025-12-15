Kazakhstan plans logistics hub in Ulytau region to address limited storage capacity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakhstan plans to establish a logistics center in the Ulytau Region to address a shortage of storage facilities for socially significant food products, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

The decision was discussed at a government meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, which focused on regulating prices for essential food and non-food goods.

The facility is expected to ensure adequate food reserves, reduce logistics costs, and serve as a regional distribution hub, the Deputy Prime Minister said at a meeting.

Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly reported that amendments to the existing price stabilization rules for socially significant food products are underway. The changes will require the mandatory installation of online monitoring systems.

A pilot project is currently being implemented by Kazakhtelecom at a 3,000-square-meter warehouse in Kyzylorda. Starting next year, all warehouses of Agricultural Production Cooperatives (APCs) are expected to be gradually equipped with these systems, enabling real-time monitoring of stock levels, storage conditions, and the quality of socially significant food products. The amendments are expected to take effect in the coming days.

Ahead of the New Year holidays, Kazakhstan will launch the “Bereke Fest” campaign in supermarkets nationwide from December 22 to 31. The initiative provides for direct supplies of socially significant goods from farmers and their sale at reduced prices.

In addition, the number of agricultural and pre-holiday fairs across the country will be increased. More than 800 such fairs are planned throughout Kazakhstan in December, including 149 held during the past week.

