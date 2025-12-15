Turkmenistan, Eswatini chart new paths in trade and diplomatic relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 15. On December 13, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Prime Minister of Eswatini, Ambrose Dlamini, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations across political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian sectors, Trend reports via the Turkmenistan's MFA.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality. The Prime Minister of Eswatini emphasized the significance of the Forum as a vital platform for fostering a culture of trust and addressing critical global challenges.

The discussions underscored the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation within international organizations, with particular focus on the United Nations. The talks highlighted the importance of high-level political dialogue and exchanges, which play a crucial role in enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the two nations.

In this context, the sides recalled earlier meetings between the President of Turkmenistan and the King of Eswatini, notably on the margins of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) and the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. These discussions were pivotal in the signing of the Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Turkmenistan and Eswatini, a milestone that opens new avenues for cooperation across trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian sectors.