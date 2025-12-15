Kazakhstan sets new milestones with record energy production in 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakhstan’s energy system achieved a record production of 118 billion kWh in 2025, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference on the Government's performance in the deep processing and oil and gas chemistry sector, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

Akkenzhenov emphasized that in 2025, significant milestones were achieved in the energy sector with the commissioning of gas turbine units at the Tekeli energy complex and the launch of a new 130 MW turbo-generator at the Topar thermal power plant (TPP).

He underscored that a major accomplishment in the energy infrastructure domain was the cessation of years of accumulated wear and tear, marking the commencement of an extensive asset renewal cycle. The introduction of the "Tariff for Investment" principle has significantly enhanced investment activity, leading to a 20 percent increase in capital investments for power station repairs.

The minister further noted that, for the first time in many years, the overall equipment wear rate of the country's combined heat and power plants (CHP) began to decline, dropping to 61%. The successful completion of all planned repairs has effectively mitigated risks at nine power facilities, including plants in Kentau, Ridder, and Ekibastuz.

Additionally, he highlighted that as part of the modernization of heat networks, 323 kilometers of pipelines were replaced, ensuring a more reliable heating supply for consumers and reducing equipment wear to 52%. Furthermore, the frequency of accidents within the heat networks has decreased by 25%.