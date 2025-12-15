Azerbaijani, Dominican diplomatic and service, official passport holders turn visa-exempt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Holders of diplomatic and service/official passports of Azerbaijan and the Dominican Republic are exempted from the visa requirement, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on the approval of the "Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and the Dominican Republic on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service/official passports from the visa requirement."

In accordance with statutory provisions, the aforementioned accord, executed in New York on September 24, 2025, has received formal ratification.