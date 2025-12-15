Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan reveals volume of IFC investments in its economy for 9M2025

Economy Materials 15 December 2025 15:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals volume of IFC investments in its economy for 9M2025

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) amounted to $5.5 million during the first nine months of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that this figure decreased by $11.9 million, or 3.6 times, compared to the same period last year ($16.5 million).

During the reporting period, the slice of pie that IFC contributed to the total heap of direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan was a mere 0.1%.

Azerbaijan’s economy attracted $4.7 billion in FDI over the first nine months of the year, marking an increase of $213.48 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, the volume of foreign direct investments directed from Azerbaijan to the foreign economy during the reporting period amounted to $2 billion, which is $658 million, or 47.7%, more than in the first nine months of 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more