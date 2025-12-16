Azerbaijan's realized portion of payment balance reserve assets drops in 9M2025
Reserve assets, kept under the watchful eye of monetary authorities, serve as a safety net for payment discrepancies, act as a lifeline during currency market interventions, and help keep market confidence afloat. These assets encompass gold, Special Drawing Rights, IMF reserve positions, and a variety of foreign exchange assets like currency, deposits, and securities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy