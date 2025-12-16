Azerbaijan's realized portion of payment balance reserve assets drops in 9M2025

Reserve assets, kept under the watchful eye of monetary authorities, serve as a safety net for payment discrepancies, act as a lifeline during currency market interventions, and help keep market confidence afloat. These assets encompass gold, Special Drawing Rights, IMF reserve positions, and a variety of foreign exchange assets like currency, deposits, and securities.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register