Azerbaijani boxers advance to all finals at European U17 Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The semi-final bouts of the European Junior Boxing Championships for athletes under 17 took place in Kainbaum, Germany, Trend reports.

All four members of the Azerbaijani national team competing at this stage advanced to the finals.

In the 48 kg weight category, Gular Huseynova faced Great Britain’s Serana Mali and secured a narrow 3:2 victory (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29, 28:29). In the final, she will meet Asmin Chabas of Türkiye.

Competing in the 46 kg division, Gardash Rakhimov confidently defeated Georgia’s Rati Kharbedia by a unanimous decision, 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). He will fight for the gold medal against Romania’s Birham Pasha Useym.

In the 60 kg weight class, Shahin Aslanov also booked a place in the final after beating Ireland’s Jason Maher 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27). His final opponent will be England’s Frankie Smith.

In the 75 kg category, Shukar Aliyev was awarded a victory without a bout after Hungary’s Alex Domjan failed to appear for the semi-final. In the final, the Azerbaijani boxer will face Great Britain’s Michael Maughan.

The final bouts of the European Championships are scheduled for December 17.