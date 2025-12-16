Azerbaijan records notable volume in remittances with foreign countries in 9M2025 - CBA

International remittances totaled $1.4 billion in the first nine months of 2025, with $947 million coming in and $479 million going out. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan said that 89.7% of inflows came from abroad, 4.0% from humanitarian relief, and 6.3% from other sources. Inflows to Azerbaijan rose 0.2% to $850 million, while outflows fell 11.5% to $361 million. An 11% increase in balance to $489 million was a favorable sign.

