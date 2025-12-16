Uzbekistan and Kuwait explore cooperation on oil, gas, and aviation fuel

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 16. Uzbekistan and Kuwait discussed expanding cooperation in the petrochemical sectors, logistics and trade, as well as the supply of aviation fuel, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issues were examined during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov; Kuwait’s Minister of Oil and Chairman of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Tareq Sulaiman Al-Roumi; and Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajeel, held in the context of the Uzbek minister’s official visit to Kuwait.

As part of the visit, Minister Kudratov also engaged in discussions with representatives of the Kuwaiti government, business sector, and financial institutions, and participated in the second session of the Uzbekistan–Kuwait Intergovernmental Joint Commission.

Deliberations with Kuwait’s Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Sabeeh Abdulaziz Al-Mukhaizeem, centered on prospects for deepening investment and trade cooperation, including the proposed establishment of a “GCC–Central Asia” Development Fund.

A key feature of the visit was participation in the Uzbekistan–Kuwait Business Forum and the “Made in Uzbekistan” exhibition. Consultations with Kuwaiti business representatives also culminated in the signing of multiple bilateral agreements.

Additionally, in February 2025, Uzbekistan and Kuwait formalized a joint declaration aimed at advancing bilateral relations within the framework of a comprehensive partnership.