President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty the King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Trend reports.

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to you, and through you to your entire people, my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The establishment of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Bahrain this year is a clear reflection of our bilateral relations reaching a new level and demonstrates the importance we attach to developing our relations, which hold great potential, across all areas.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to deepen the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, built on mutual trust and respect, in line with the interests of our peoples and countries.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your high state duties, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bahrain," the letter reads.