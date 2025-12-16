ITUC hopes for Azerbaijan's ratification of new ILO convention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) hopes that Azerbaijan will be one of the first countries to ratify the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention and Recommendation on Biological Hazards, ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said in a video address to the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, it was a proud milestone that Azerbaijan recently hosted the World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2025, marking the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement:

"Whether it's in the field of labor protection, legal support or social services, you are advancing the interests of working people every day. At the International Trade Center (ITC), we support the work of trade unions around the world and call for stronger international protection, especially for workers in the vulnerable and informal sectors. This requires a global response.

In June, we adopted the ILO Convention and Recommendation on Biological Hazards. This is the first time that the ILO has set global standards on such hazards, and the document includes strong provisions on prevention, access to health services and compensation. The next step is ratification by at least two countries for the convention to enter into force," he added.

