Famous Azerbaijani tenor performs at Royal Opera House in London (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Famous Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov performed on the stage of the Royal Ballet and Opera in London yesterday, Trend reports.

A magnificent cast presented Puccini's world-famous Turandot opera on the London stage.

Azerbaijani People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov played the role of Calaf, and the famous soprano Anna Netrebko played Princess Turandot. The next presentation of the opera performance on the London stage will be held on December 18, 20 and 23.

The orchestra and actors of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, led by Yusif Eyvazov, will go on another tour with the Tosca play at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman, in January 2026.