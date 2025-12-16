President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 8th Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 8th Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev's address was read by Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Congress participants!

I greet you on the occasion of the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation.

The trade unions of Azerbaijan occupy an important place in the public and social life of the republic through their multifaceted activities, their role in the development of labour relations, and their contribution to strengthening civil society.

Significant steps are being taken in our country to protect workers’ labour and socio-economic rights, create decent working conditions, and improve social partnership mechanisms. In this context, particular importance is attached to flexibly adapting to the challenges of the modern era, establishing close ties with trade union members, digitizing services, expanding the application of artificial intelligence in relevant areas, and enhancing service quality and satisfaction levels. Activities aligned with international labour standards, cooperation with the global trade union movement, and the mutual exchange of experience further contribute to strengthening the prestige of trade unions. Trade unions carry out important work in the development of a strong and healthy civil society and in reinforcing solidarity.

The dynamic socio-economic development of our republic, the just transition to a “green economy,” and the impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market place responsible and strategic tasks before trade unions, encouraging them to take a more active role. As key partners in social dialogue between workers and employers and as guardians of labour values, trade unions must actively participate in strengthening professional associations, educating workers, and enhancing their knowledge and skills in the field of labour rights. All these efforts serve to ensure the proper regulation of labour relations, social justice, and mutual responsibility.

The Azerbaijani state fully guarantees the right of trade unions to independent and free activity within the legislative framework and has created broad opportunities for their unhindered operation.

Particular attention should be paid to deepening effective cooperation between sectoral trade unions and social partners, fostering an environment of mutual trust, and enhancing collective responsibility.

Dear Congress participants!

I am confident that the trade unions of Azerbaijan will continue to resolutely defend the rights and interests of their members, contribute to the regulation of labour relations on modern and civilized foundations, and support the overall socio-economic development of our country.

I believe that this Congress will play an important role in determining the future directions of the trade union movement in line with new challenges and in shaping an improved strategy of activity.

I wish the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation every success," the address reads.