President Rahmon highlights Tajikistan’s development priorities

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 15. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, in his annual address to the Majlisi Oli (Supreme Assembly), outlined the key tasks for the country's further development during the first joint session of the Majlisi Milli (National Assembly) and Majlisi Namoyandagon (Lower House of the Parliament) of the seventh convocation, Trend reports via Press service of the Tajik President.

At the session held today in Dushanbe, the President outlined the principal directions of Tajikistan’s domestic and foreign policy.

In his address, President Rahmon delineated key objectives aimed at advancing the country’s progress across multiple sectors. He underscored the necessity of continuing reforms to foster economic development in industry, energy, agriculture, transportation, and investment. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of promoting entrepreneurship and enhancing education, science, culture, healthcare, social protection, and employment.

President Rahmon particularly highlighted the critical role of strengthening national security, defense, and law enforcement to maintain the country’s stability. He also stressed the ongoing need to develop international relations, reinforce bilateral ties, and expand Tajikistan’s cooperation with regional and international organizations.

The session was attended by the leadership of both houses of Parliament, government officials, heads of ministries and committees, central judicial authorities, law enforcement representatives, and delegates from various sectors, including education, business, and the diplomatic corps. In addition, active youth, entrepreneurs, and civil society representatives participated, reflecting the session’s broad inclusivity.

The outlined priorities reflect the government’s strategy for sustainable development and Tajikistan’s broader international role in addressing both domestic and global challenges.