Kyrgystan records growth in crop production
Despite a decline in grain production, Kyrgystan's agricultural sector demonstrates resilience with significant increases in the output of key crops, supporting overall growth in the economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy