8th Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions propel worker rights and social discourse - ACTRAV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Discussions at the 8th Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions will lead to the further strengthening of the rights of workers in Azerbaijan, the deepening of social dialogue, and the construction of a more just and inclusive future for all workers, Director at the International Labor Organization (ILO) Bureau for Workers' Activities (ACTRAV) Oliver Röpke said in a video address to the congress held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"As previously articulated, we endorse your strategic initiatives in domains such as occupational safety, gig economy frameworks, equitable transitions, and ancillary policy trajectories, and we will continue to align with you moving forward.



The efficacy of the labor syndicate paradigm is fundamentally anchored in its cohesion, autonomy, collective solidarity, and unwavering dedication to the core principles that delineate its identity," he added.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Bureau for Workers' Activities (ACTRAV) is the main link between the ILO and global workers' organizations, ensuring workers' concerns shape ILO policies, promoting workers' rights, and providing technical support (training, resources) to strengthen unions worldwide, focusing on social justice, decent work, and international labor standards. ACTRAV acts as a bridge, keeping the ILO informed of union developments and helping unions effectively engage with ILO structures like the International Labour Conference.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel