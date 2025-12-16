Urban Expo set to accompany Baku-run WUF13 as applications open

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The doors are wide open for applications to the Urban Expo exhibition, set to be a key player in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) hosted by the United Nations (UN), slated to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the action will unfold from May 17 through 22, 2026, Trend reports.

The announcement was published on WUF13’s official X page.

"Urban Expo applications for #WUF13 are now open!

Showcase your housing and urban innovations to a global audience in Baku. Open to governments, cities, academia, civil society, UN entities, and innovators.

Apply by 31 March 2026 Read guidelines: https://loom.ly/NbJvBpk," the post reads.

The World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17 through 22, 2026, organized by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan. The theme, "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities," aims to address the global housing crisis and promote inclusive urban development. It will gather diverse participants such as governments, academics, and community leaders for high-level dialogues, an Urban Expo, and the formulation of the "Baku Call to Action" document. WUF13 serves as a key platform for reviewing the New Urban Agenda and advancing sustainable urbanization.

