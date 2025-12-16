Azerbaijan's revenues from chemical industry exports gain foothold in 11M2025
Azerbaijan exported 1 million tons of chemical industry products worth $301.7 million from January to November 2025. While the export volume decreased by 1.3%, the value rose by 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Methanol exports fell, but nitrogen fertilizer exports increased significantly, accounting for 0.7% of total exports and 4.93% of non-oil sector exports.
