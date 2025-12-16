Azerbaijan spills beans on nation's trade turnover with China in 11M2025

Azerbaijan's trade with China totaled $4.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, up 24% from last year. China accounted for 9.45% of Azerbaijan's total trade, ranking 4th among its top partners. Exports to China rose significantly, while imports increased by 22.2%, making China the top exporter to Azerbaijan.

