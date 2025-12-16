Uzbekistan increases container shipments to Europe via Turkmenbashi

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 16. Uzbekistan has organized container shipments to European countries via the Port of Turkmenbashi, with a total of 18 block trains transporting mineral fertilizers, potash, urea, aluminum, and copper, Trend reports via JSC Uztemiryulkonteyner.

In 2025, a total of 380 containers were dispatched from Sergeli station, 228 containers from Nazarbek station, and 25 containers from Assake station to destinations including Italy, Greece, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, and several other European countries.

According to the company, the introduction of block trains along this route holds substantial significance for enhancing Uzbekistan’s export capacity, diversifying its transport and logistics infrastructure, and strengthening the country’s competitiveness within international transport corridors.

The initiative is being executed in accordance with the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Uzbekistan dated December 31, 2024 (No. F-70), entitled “On accelerating transformation processes in the railway network,” which outlines key objectives for the establishment of scheduled block train services from Uzbekistan to the Port of Turkmenbashi.