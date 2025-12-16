ITOCHU to support corporate AI adoption through new partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. ITOCHU Corporation has signed a business partnership agreement with BELLSYSTEM24, Inc. and AVILEN, Inc., a company specializing in corporate AI talent strategies and data-driven organizational management, to promote the implementation of AI agents in corporate settings, Trend reports via ITOCHU.

Through the collaboration, ITOCHU aims to enable its clients to efficiently integrate AI agents, leveraging the expertise of its Digital Business Group. The partnership combines BELLSYSTEM24’s consulting capabilities in business process transformation and operational solutions with AVILEN’s AI development expertise and its team of around 400 engineers.

Under the agreement, the partners plan to visualize business processes and workflows to analyze the optimal allocation of tasks between humans and AI, designing and developing AI agents tailored to each company’s unique challenges.

They will also offer reskilling programs for employees to build AI-related talent following the implementation of AI agents, supporting the creation of digitally advanced organizations. Additionally, the partners will design and propose business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions for tasks requiring human intervention after AI agent deployment.