Azerbaijani Central Bank hosts presentation on balance of payments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A briefing on the balance of payments for the first nine months of 2025 was held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with the participation of media representatives on December 15, Trend reports, citing the regulatory authority.

During the event, comprehensive data was disseminated regarding the intricate elements of the balance of payments framework, and inquiries from media stakeholders were meticulously addressed.

On the same day, the CBA also hosted a separate presentation addressing the balance of payments for the corresponding timeframe, featuring the engagement of economic specialists. The presentation encompassed comprehensive dialogues and a robust exchange of perspectives regarding the intricacies of the balance of payments, with inquiries from specialists being addressed thoroughly.

