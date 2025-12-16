Azerbaijan spotlights new content from AI application to labor and worker concepts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The application of artificial intelligence (AI) brings new meaning to the concepts of labor and workers, First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Ahmadov said at the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He noted that a legal framework for the protection of labor rights has been formed in Azerbaijan.

According to him, the protection of human rights, especially labor rights, and ensuring social welfare are considered indicators of the development of every society and state.

"In Azerbaijan, along with improving the social welfare of the population, important tasks have been identified in the field of protecting the labor rights of employees and effective activities are being carried out towards their implementation. The protection of labor rights is one of the areas that not only the state, but also society is constantly focusing on and showing special sensitivity to. The adoption of a number of laws aimed at protecting labor rights by the Azerbaijani Parliament has created a reliable legal basis for the protection of human and labor rights in the country.

It's on the basis of this legal framework that the Azerbaijani government successfully carries out its responsible task of protecting the labor rights of citizens.

New challenges will seriously require the renewal of the activities of trade unions in the future. Mass robotization and the application of artificial intelligence bring new content to the concepts of labor and workers. I believe that we are already witnessing radical changes in the field of labor, and this will manifest itself more clearly in the future," the official added.

