Iran set to launch development of its Yadavaran oil field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The development of Iran's Yadavaran oil field is planned to be launched in mid-January, Ali Akbar Moshtaghi, an official of Iran's Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, in alignment with the sector's advancement strategy, a total of 24 novel boreholes are slated for drilling and enhancement initiatives.

Moshtaghi explained that 14 wells will be located in the southern part of the field. Given the high underground water levels in the southern area, operational work might face some challenges. In the northern and northwestern parts of the field, 10 wells will be drilled.

The company official emphasized that the goal of the development is to increase production by 42,000 barrels per day. This target has been set by Iran's Ministry of Petroleum and the National Oil Company.

Moshtaghi added that the development work will be carried out by Iran's Bina-EPC Company and the Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters.

The Yadavaran oil field, situated 60 kilometers southwest of Ahvaz city, Khuzestan Province, near the Iran-Iraq border, holds an estimated 6.3 billion barrels of oil in place, of which 6.2 billion are considered recoverable. Current production exceeds 50,000 barrels per day, while during the first development phase, output reached over 110,000 barrels per day from 49 wells.

