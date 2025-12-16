Azerbaijan fully guarantees trade unions’ right to independent activity within legislative framework - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Azerbaijani state fully guarantees the right of trade unions to independent and free activity within the legislative framework and has created broad opportunities for their unhindered operation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Trend reports.

“Particular attention should be paid to deepening effective cooperation between sectoral trade unions and social partners, fostering an environment of mutual trust, and enhancing collective responsibility,” the head of state added.