Trade unions of Azerbaijan occupy important place in public and social life - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The trade unions of Azerbaijan occupy an important place in the public and social life of the republic through their multifaceted activities, their role in the development of labour relations, and their contribution to strengthening civil society, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Trend reports.

“Significant steps are being taken in our country to protect workers’ labour and socio-economic rights, create decent working conditions, and improve social partnership mechanisms. In this context, particular importance is attached to flexibly adapting to the challenges of the modern era, establishing close ties with trade union members, digitizing services, expanding the application of artificial intelligence in relevant areas, and enhancing service quality and satisfaction levels,” the head of state emphasized.