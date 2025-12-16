Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani emergency ministries executing targeted initiatives -minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Activities related to firefighting, man-made accidents, and the protection of strategically important facilities, including oil and gas infrastructure, as well as assistance to affected regions and foreign countries, have clearly demonstrated the high capacity and responsibility of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) to its people and the international community, said Lieutenant General Boobek Azhikeev, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports.

Speaking at a ceremonial event held at the Academy of the MES to mark the professional holiday of MES employees and the 20th anniversary of the ministry’s establishment, Azhikeev noted that the bilateral ties between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan are at an exceptionally high level and are characterized by true brotherhood, trust, and a strategic nature.

"Interaction between our institutions is not limited to declarations but is carried out through concrete, practical, and vitally important initiatives,” he added.

Ajikeev pointed out that through thick and thin over the years of working together, a solid rapport has been built, which both parties are keen to keep under their hats and steadily nurture across all fronts of their collaboration.

“We remember with deep gratitude the support provided by the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kyrgyz Republic during difficult times. This support included participation in humanitarian operations and practical contributions to strengthening the capacity of the emergency response system. These steps will forever remain in the history of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani brotherhood as a symbol of sincere friendship, solidarity, and mutual respect,” the minister noted.

