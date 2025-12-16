Azerbaijan's Trade Union Confederation airs subsidized rest and medical package donees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. This year, the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) issued over 38,000 vouchers, enabling more than 76,000 citizens to benefit from subsidized rest and medical services, ATUC Chairman Sahib Mammadov said in his report at the Confederation’s 8th congress in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized that in the context of and subsequent to the Patriotic War, labor organizations exhibited robust cohesion by extending assistance to the families of fallen heroes and military veterans.



“At present, there are 378 minors from 209 martyr households receiving support from the Confederation and its affiliated entities,” Mammadov articulated.

At the Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions on February 5-6, 1993, AHIK was founded. A voluntary union of interbranch associations and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the trade union defends and supports its members' labor, social, and economic rights and interests. AHIK links 18,610 unions. Total trade union membership is 1600000. 26 branch trade unions form AHIK. The Trade Union Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan was passed on February 24, 1994.

