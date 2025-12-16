Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 16

Economy Materials 16 December 2025 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 16

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 16, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 15.

The official rate for $1 is 691,382 rials, while one euro is valued at 812,820 rials. On December 15 the euro was priced at 771,497 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 16

Rial on December 15

1 US dollar

USD

691,382

658,776

1 British pound

GBP

925,056

880,424

1 Swiss franc

CHF

868,221

827,613

1 Swedish króna

SEK

74,466

71,069

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

68,115

65,019

1 Danish krone

DKK

108,808

103,551

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,622

7,274

1 UAE Dirham

AED

188,259

179,381

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,252,545

2,146,884

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

246,771

235,213

100 Japanese yen

JPY

445,224

422,938

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

88,838

84,675

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,797,218

1,714,642

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

502,227

478,244

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

400,581

383,651

1 South African rand

ZAR

41,190

39,133

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,194

15,455

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,697

8,262

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

189,940

180,982

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

52,779

50,269

1 Syrian pound

SYP

63

60

1 Australian dollar

AUD

459,255

438,379

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

184,369

175,674

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,838,782

1,752,064

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

536,142

510,000

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

565,854

538,693

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

22,367

21,346

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

329

314

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

476,124

454,381

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

127,575

121,412

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

98,110

93,379

100 Thai baht

THB

2,195,994

2,088,445

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

168,929

160,756

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

470,598

446,658

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

975,151

929,162

1 euro

EUR

812,820

771,497

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

134,122

126,305

1 Georgian Lari

GEL

256,511

244,395

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

41,466

39,591

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

10,454

9,964

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

236,370

223,749

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

406,695

387,131

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,173,816

1,114,473

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

75,141

71,304

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

197,030

187,863

Venezuelan bolivar

VES

2,571

2,442

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 884,961 rials and $1 costs 752,745 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 859,186 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 730,821 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.27-1.3 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.5-1.53 million rials.

