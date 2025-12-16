Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 16, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 15.

The official rate for $1 is 691,382 rials, while one euro is valued at 812,820 rials. On December 15 the euro was priced at 771,497 rials.

Currency Rial on December 16 Rial on December 15 1 US dollar USD 691,382 658,776 1 British pound GBP 925,056 880,424 1 Swiss franc CHF 868,221 827,613 1 Swedish króna SEK 74,466 71,069 1 Norwegian krone NOK 68,115 65,019 1 Danish krone DKK 108,808 103,551 1 Indian rupee INR 7,622 7,274 1 UAE Dirham AED 188,259 179,381 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,252,545 2,146,884 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 246,771 235,213 100 Japanese yen JPY 445,224 422,938 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 88,838 84,675 1 Omani rial OMR 1,797,218 1,714,642 1 Canadian dollar CAD 502,227 478,244 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 400,581 383,651 1 South African rand ZAR 41,190 39,133 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,194 15,455 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,697 8,262 1 Qatari riyal QAR 189,940 180,982 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 52,779 50,269 1 Syrian pound SYP 63 60 1 Australian dollar AUD 459,255 438,379 1 Saudi riyal SAR 184,369 175,674 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,838,782 1,752,064 1 Singapore dollar SGD 536,142 510,000 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 565,854 538,693 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 22,367 21,346 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 329 314 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 476,124 454,381 1 Libyan dinar LYD 127,575 121,412 1 Chinese yuan CNY 98,110 93,379 100 Thai baht THB 2,195,994 2,088,445 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 168,929 160,756 1,000 South Korean won KRW 470,598 446,658 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 975,151 929,162 1 euro EUR 812,820 771,497 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 134,122 126,305 1 Georgian Lari GEL 256,511 244,395 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 41,466 39,591 1 Afghan afghani AFN 10,454 9,964 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 236,370 223,749 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 406,695 387,131 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,173,816 1,114,473 1 Tajik somoni TJS 75,141 71,304 1 Turkmen manat TMT 197,030 187,863 Venezuelan bolivar VES 2,571 2,442

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 884,961 rials and $1 costs 752,745 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 859,186 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 730,821 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.27-1.3 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.5-1.53 million rials.

