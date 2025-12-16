Azerbaijani PM debates economic and humanitarian co-op with Russia's Astrakhan governor

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Governor of the Russian Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin during his visit to the country to discuss economic and humanitarian cooperation, the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement, Trend reports.

The meeting pointed out the fruitful cooperation of Azerbaijan with various regions of Russia, including Astrakhan.

The existence of good potential for increasing mutual activity in the trade-economic and investment spheres and expanding cooperation in the transport-logistics, cultural-humanitarian, and educational spheres was emphasized.

The construction of a kindergarten in Azerbaijan's Gubadli district by the Astrakhan region was duly acknowledged.

Throughout the discourse, significant emphasis was placed on the advancement of the International North-South Transport Corridor, alongside the critical issue of the Caspian Sea's hydrological regression.

