Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation draws up its new charter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A new charter of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) has been drawn up and submitted for discussion by the congress representatives as one of the key stages of regulatory and legal modernization, ATUC Chairman Sahib Mammadov said at the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, a draft law on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan 'On trade unions' has been prepared, widely discussed with the participation of experts, and submitted as appropriate.

"Within the framework of ATUC Plus, bonuses, discounts, and special benefits will be applied for trade union members. The implementation of the project starts from today," he added.

At the Congress of Azerbaijan Trade Unions on February 5-6, 1993, AHIK was founded. A voluntary union of interbranch associations and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the trade union defends and supports its members' labor, social, and economic rights and interests. AHIK links 18,610 unions. Total trade union membership is 1,600,000. 26 branch trade unions form AHIK. The Trade Union Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan was passed on February 24, 1994.

