EBRD funding strengthens Türkiye’s low-carbon development efforts

Photo: EBRD

The EBRD is lending 100 million euros to Türk Ekonomi Bankası (TEB) to support green investments in Türkiye. The funds will be used for financing green projects through TEB. This marks the first green transaction in their partnership, supporting the shift to a low-carbon economy.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register