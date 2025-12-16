KazMunayGas announces its recent market capitalization

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 16. As of December 8, 2025, the market capitalization of KazMunayGas (KMG) stands at 13.3 trillion tenge ($26.3 billion), Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

The company noted that exactly one year ago, on December 8, 2022, secondary trading of KMG shares began on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). The initial placement price was 8,406 tenge ($17.8 at the time).

KMG said its Initial Public Offering (IPO) became the largest in Kazakhstan's stock market history in terms of the number of applications, offering volume, and participation by retail investors. Since the IPO, the value of KMG’s shares has more than doubled, with the current price reaching 21,739 tenge ($42.8 as of 9 December 2025, based on the National Bank’s exchange rate of 1 USD = 508.3 KZT).

Meanwhile, KMG's oil and gas condensate production increased by 10% from January through September 2025 compared to the same period of 2025, reaching 19.843 million tons. However, transportation volumes decreased by 1.1% to 62.503 million tons, while hydrocarbon processing at Kazakhstan and Romanian refineries grew by 11.7% to 15.770 million tons.

KazMunayGas, founded in 2002, is Kazakhstan's leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, managing assets across the entire production cycle from exploration and extraction to transportation, refining, and specialized services.